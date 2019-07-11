Local soccer coach burned in campfire accident ready to run again

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- After suffering second and third-degree burns that required multiple skin grafts, a local soccer coach said he’s ready to run again.

Coach Michael Smelser was burned during a campfire accident earlier this year and was taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia for treatment.

Just four months after the accident, Smelser is preparing to hit the streets of Kingsport this weekend for the Crazy 8’s Road Race.

Smelser will also serve as the honorary torch bearer for this year’s race.

This is an honor Smelser told us he doesn’t take lightly, adding that he’s run in every Crazy 8’s race since it first began.