Local Sheriff’s Office holds recruitment event

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You are wanted by the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), in a good way.

The WCSO is on the hunt for individuals that are looking to begin a career in law enforcement.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office hosted a recruitment event at the Justice Center located in Jonesborough, Tennesse. Those interested in applying for a position with law enforcement were able to come to fill out documents and take a written exam before meeting with members of the sheriff’s office for an interview.

The department says that there are jobs open in every aspect of law enforcement.

“We have several positions open in the Sheriff’s office. Detention Officers, Parole Officers. ever some admin positions,” said Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.

Those 18 and older can apply for civilian positions, but those looking to fill sworn positions must be at least 21 years of age.

More information can be found by clicking here.