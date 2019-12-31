Local Salvation Army bandsman to march in Rose Bowl parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University freshman Emma Brewster will be marching into the new year in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Brewster is one of 50 musicians from the United States, Canada and Mexico represent the Salvation Army Band in the Rose Bowl Parade on Wednesday, a tradition carried by the band for the past century.

Brewster began playing music when she was 6 years old under the tutelage of her mother. She said her decision to continue in music wavered in her middle school years, until she attended a Salvation Army music camp when she was 12.

“It really inspired me to be a better musician and a better Christian, but since then it’s been a good part of your life because no matter where you go, you’re always going to find music,” she said.

Brewster has lived in Kingsport for the past three years, and graduated from Sullivan South High School in May. She just finished up her first semester at ETSU, where she is studying Elementary education.

Brewster arrived in Pasadena, California, on Saturday to begin rehearsing for the parade.

“The experience is just so magical, it’s really strange to even be here, like to be given the chance to come to California, to know that I’m never going to be here again I’m just kind of enjoying it while I can,” she said.

The Salvation Army Band is slated at No. 81 in the parade lineup. Viewers can catch Brewster on the outside of the third row of the band. The parade will air on ABC and NBC at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday.