KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven volunteers from the Red Cross chapter of Northeast Tennessee are helping people in Middle Tennessee that were impacted by the tornadoes that ripped through numerous counties this past weekend.

Heather Carbajal, Executive Director of the Northeast Tennessee Red Cross, said volunteers typically stay for two weeks, but it is common for them to stay longer.

“This is going to be a long response,” Carbajal said. “So, this is just the first wave of responders. We’ll continue to send people to support Middle Tennessee as long as they need it.”

Carbajal said they are currently focused on providing basic life sustaining needs for people impacted by the tornadoes.

“Making sure that we have shelters open, that people have a safe place to sleep, to get a warm meal,” Carbajal said. “Access to medical and emotional support. Making sure that we are connecting people to resources in the community.”

Carbajal said two volunteers from the Tri-Cities are virtually assisting from home. Which is another way, people can help victims of the storms.

“Maybe it’s supporting call centers,” Carbajal said. “Connecting people to resources right when they need it. Or maybe it is working on casework and recovery. So, helping families create plans to get them to that next step.”

There are currently five Red Cross shelters across Middle Tennessee. Carbajal said those locations can change depending on the need. There is a list of current shelters and locations on their website.

Carbajal said around 1,000 homes were reported damaged and that there are still thousands without electricity. She said, some of those homes may take weeks get their power restored. The Red Cross expects shelter numbers to rise.

“We are very early into the response,” Carbajal said. “It’s hard to know what long term needs will be and in what numbers and what areas.”

Carbajal said people can also contact 1-800-REDCROSS for a resource hub for their needs, and that shelters are for more than just sleeping.

“Even if you don’t need a place to sleep, if you need a warm meal, a hot shower, a place to

charge your phone, talk to a counselor, get some support with medicines or medical equipment, that was lost,” Carbajal said.

The Red Cross is also helping many soldiers come home who are currently deployed and stationed at Fort Campbell.

“We have an emergency communication network through the American Red Cross, where if you have an emergency and your loved one is deployed, we can vet the emergency, contact their base, and advocate to get them home, no matter where they are,” Carbajal said. “And so that network has been activated for the Clarksville community. And we’re already starting to see some soldiers be able to return home.”

Carbajal urges people in this region to have an emergency plan ready. She said they are seeing large scale disasters happen more frequently.

“There was a study done that showed that we have already experienced as a country more large-scale disasters than ever in history,” Carbajal said. “And so we know that disasters are becoming more frequent. Right. We’re seeing it on the news. We’re seeing it play out in real life. But I think that there’s this misconception that it doesn’t happen here, that the mountains will break the storms up and we’ll all be okay. But that’s not true. It can happen here. It does happen here. And so I just really want to urge the local community to start getting prepared now. Start thinking through what an emergency plan looks like for your family.”

Carbajal said they have a full list of emergency supplies on their website and that they can help people prepare an emergency plan.

To volunteer or donate, you can go to redcross.org.

You can also donate by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution.