Local pup reunited with family just in time for Christmas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local pup received the Christmas gift of a lifetime this year after being reunited with her family.

TBear went missing in early September at Texas Roadhouse, according to a post from the Washington County Tennessee Animal Shelter.

The family reported TBear missing upon her disappearance, but nothing became of the search.

Fast forward to Christmas Eve — a citizen brought a small dog to the shelter, and it was none other than TBear. The lost pup received a warm bed and food for the night.

This led to TBear and her family’s reunion, which made a perfect Christmas gift for all involved.

The shelter reminds the community it never loses hope with animals.

