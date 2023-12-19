(WJHL) — An estimated total of 255 million dollars in costs in the Tri-Cities is included in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) first 10-Year Project Plan.

Projects include the widening of Sullivan State Route 126, Sullivan State Route 93 Reconstruction, Hawkins State Route 31 Reconstruction, Hawkins State Route 66 Reconstruction and Washington Knob Creek Road Improvements.

Glenn Berry, Manager for the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, said discussions about work on Knob Creek Road started happening in 1993.

“I’ve got a book that ‘The History of Knob Creek,'” Berry said. “I can date it back to 1993. It dropped for a while around 2000 and then picked back up in 2006. But, we can track it all the way back to 1993. That’s when it was first discussed. The first actionable item was 1997.”

Berry said work will be done on the bridge over the single-lane railroad underpass on Knob Creek Road and will help alleviate traffic.

“It will do a grade separation instead of going under, they’re going to go over it,” Berry said. “It will provide a safer, more enhanced traffic flow. You’ve got a lot of congestion, if you’ve ever been out there around 4:30 [p.m.] or 5:00 [p.m.], you’ll see traffic lined up, backed up. That’s also an issue for large vehicles, especially emergency vehicles.”

Berry said the Knob Creek improvements are part of a bigger project that will eventually tie into Boones Creek Road.

“Then you will be able to have another access to the interstate, go across this [Knob Creek] road from State of Franklin over to Boones Creek Road, and then you can hit go back to either Jonesborough or the interstate,” Berry said. “That it is our hope it will begin to help alleviate some congestion off State of Franklin Road too.”

State Representative Tim Hicks (R-Gray), said he believes the Knob Creek Project along with the other projects will help eventually alleviate traffic on Interstate 26.

Projects on Interstate 26 and 81 in the Tri-Cities are not included in TDOT’s 10-year plan. Both Berry and Hicks said I-26 needs work done.

Berry said TDOT has recently been looking at issues concerning I-26.

“Was it left out of this plan? No, I don’t think that it was,” Berry said. “It’s just they weren’t ready, didn’t have anything solid in place to actually fund it yet.”

Hicks said he has been working with the state and other representatives about what can be fixed on I-26.

“Working on things like speed limits,” Hicks said. “Found out through Johnson City that the shoulders are not wide enough. The police departments and the state troopers are sometimes having issues with going out there and actually trying to work on those speeds out there that the folks are doing. And they can’t really do it, because the shoulders are not large enough to pull the folks over.”

Hicks said maybe some quick projects including work on exit ramps, speed limit and signage on I-26 can help in the meantime.

Hicks said the Transportation Modernization Act that was passed earlier this year helped get the ball rolling for funding for all of the local projects.

“The governor put in the budget, I think it was $3.3 billion to get this fund started,” Hicks said. “I’m excited about the fact that we got over $250 million here in Northeast Tennessee for our projects.”

TDOT construction on the Knob Creek Project is set to start in 2027.