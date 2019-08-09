Local principal motivating students with a school-pride tattoo

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local principal made a pretty bold decision on the first day of class, one you could describe as permanent.

Sullivan East High School’s Principal Andy Hare promised the senior class if they achieve a 96% graduation rate, he will get a tattoo on his shoulder of the school’s “Patriot” mascot.

In order to curb incidents of vaping on campus, which is prohibited, Hare said he would get a second tattoo on his other shoulder if 100% of students adhered to that rule.

Hare said he is promising to keep his end of the bargain hoping the students will succeed and meet their greatest potential.

