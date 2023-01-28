MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident.

In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure that “relational foundations remain strong.”

“I’ve spent last night, and this morning, reaching out to leaders in our historically black community, as well as representatives of our diverse student population, to ensure our communities of color remain confident in our oath to provide empathetic, accountable, and professional service,” Chief Clair stated in the release. “I want our community to know, unequivocally, that the 21 men and women of the Marion Police Department are committed to preserving human life, and common dignity in our interactions.”

You can read the full release here.