Local pilot trying to set world record now waiting for review by Guinness Book of World Records

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- An Elizabethton pilot is now waiting to hear from the Guinness Book of World Records to see if he broke the record for the most flight stops in one single day.

Dan Moore took off Wednesday morning with the hopes of landing at 110 airports to honor victims of 9/11.

Moore wasn’t able to make it to all 110 stops within the day but did make 91 landings within the course of 18 hours.

The current record is 87 flight stops in a single day.

Now he’s waiting on the official evidence review by Guinness Book of World Records to make it official.