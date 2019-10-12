Local office warns of telephone scam in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — The Tazewell County Circuit Court’s Office is warning people about a new telephone scam in Virginia.

According to the office, an individual will call, then a fake name and telephone number of a Virginia court will appear on your voicemail or caller ID.

The caller claims to be with that court, demanding money and personal information.

The office says Virginia courts will never call private citizens to threaten them or demand money.

If you receive a call and are uncertain about the legitimacy, you can either call that specific court or local authorities.