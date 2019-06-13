Local News

Truck crashes on I-26 near Eastern Star Road

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A crash on Interstate 26 caused traffic to back up during rush hour Thursday.

A truck crashed into a cable barrier and flipped over on I-26 east near mile marker 10. 

That's near the Eastern Star Road exit and the Sullivan County-Washington County line. 

Johnson City police say the truck ran off the interstate after a vehicle ran out of gas in the right lane, causing other drivers to change lanes and slam on the brakes. 

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck. 

JCPD says the driver of the truck was not hurt. 

 

