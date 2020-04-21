Local manufacturer Crown snags three-year production agreement for hand sanitizer, adding 50 jobs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crown Laboratories will add about 50 jobs by the end of May so it can begin massive production of Purel hand sanitizer after winning a three-year agreement with Purel’s parent company.

CEO Jeff Bedard said the agreement with GOJO is spurring Crown to build capacity for up to 12 million 8-ounce bottles per year. He said he foresees the market continuing to grow in the post-pandemic “new normal.”

“As we open back up, personal hygiene and making sure we don’t spread disease through our hands or touching things that aren’t safe – hand sanitizer’s going to play a major role in that opening up of our economy,” Bedard said.

Crown Laboratories CEO Jeff Bedard

Short term, the new production should help offset a hit Crown has taken to its highest-margin segment, the skin aesthetics business. The skin products company, which makes Blue Lizard Sunscreen and produces Keri Lotion, also has a line of “microneedling” and platelet rich plasma products used in elective dermatology procedures.

“All those offices closed in early March and continue to be closed,” Bedard said. “They may start to open up regionally in the middle of May, but that business went from a high-revenue, high-profit to zero overnight.”

On the other hand, orders for Blue Lizard, Keri and other more standard over-the-counter and generic skin care products held steady and even accelerated in some cases as customers stocked up in case of supply chain issues. “Amazon was a huge driver for us there as more people have turned to online purchasing,” Bedard said.

It’s better to be lucky AND good

Bedard said the Purel opportunity sort of fell into Crown’s lap. One of Crown’s equipment suppliers knew the folks at GOJO and knew they needed to take advantage of the market opportunity. He contacted plant manager Seth McKee.

“They were out looking at a number of manufacturing facilities,” Bedard said. “The big key was, ‘can you do it? Can you do it safely?’ because alcohol is not something that you can store in huge quantities without the right safety procedures.”

With the opportunity to good to pass up, Bedard contacted federal authorities to look into the possibility of upping Crown’s permit for storing denatured alcohol from 5,000 gallons per year to 1.8 million gallons. Then Crown representatives met with Johnson City officials.

“We wanted to make sure the fire department and city felt comfortable with the steps we were going to take to store the alcohol,” Bedard said.

Then Crown had to compete for the business.

Purel bottles in the size to be produced by Crown Laboratories in Johnson City

“We had to get the people right, the equipment right, the process right and come in on the right price, too. And all those things were the necessity of innovation here locally, and to have a great workforce at our fingertips was a huge help.”

Now, Crown is looking for workers and Bedard isn’t too concerned about the increased unemployment benefits that are allowing some Tennessee workers to draw up to $875 a week in unemployment.

“These are full time employees with great opportunities, great benefits and a great long term opportunity,” he said. “This isn’t a bandaid until the economy gets going, these are really nice jobs and some that I hope we’ll have for a long, long time for people.”

The new folks will be working with employees who’ve continued to labor through the COVID-19 crisis. McKee, the plant manager, said the facility is already very clean due to the nature of production, but said some changes have been instituted. They include limiting access to the facility, temperature checks for everyone on arrival, hall monitors who patrol the area wiping down common touch points and as much social distancing as possible.

“We’re a production facility, so there are times when we’re side by side but we limit that as much as we can and have extra PPE for those personnel,” McKee said. “We’ve staggered our breaks, we do cleaning in between breaks all the high touch point areas are wiped down regularly.”

Production continues at Crown, whose products are deemed essential.

The Purel contract should help Crown as it works to meet requirements for a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) incentive it received from the City of Johnson City last fall. That came after Crown agreed to move its corporate headquarters to the former SunTrust building off of North Roan Street following NN Inc.’s departure from the space.

NN also had tax incentives, failed to meet the requirements for job creation, and relocated to Charlotte, N.C. In addition to the PILOT, Crown, which is privately owned unlike the publicly traded NN, received a grant from the city.

Bedard said he’s hopeful the aesthetics business will rebound in fairly short order and that the Purel business will be an addition of employees and revenue, not a replacement. Crown has furloughed a small number of people in its marketing and sales areas as a result of that aesthetics slowdown. “We believe those are going to be very temporary,” Bedard said.

Crown’s PILOT agreement calls for the company to create 216 new jobs over a number of years.

“The hand sanitizer’s going to be a good addition to that base business,” Bedard said. “In manufacturing we’re going to add 40 to 50 jobs, and as that business grows it could be substantially more.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity and I’m looking forward once we get out of this COVID time to be able to really enjoy the successes with the whole team. A year from now that plant will look very different, it’ll look like a true hand sanitizing manufacturing facility.”

Crown is processing applications only through its website, crownlaboratories.com. Those interested in applying should visit the careers page and follow the steps. Interviews will be conducted by phone.