Local leaders & organizations launch Region AHEAD Local Business Recovery Fund

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fundraiser for local businesses in the region directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia was announced Friday.

The Local Business Recovery Fund was set up by local organizations and will will award grants to businesses in desperate need of financial assistance.

This effort comes as many small businesses have not been able to secure loans or didn’t qualify for the governments protection payroll plan.

“This is the first of its kind its never been done here before, especially giving back money back for for-profit businesses,” said Andy Dietrich, fund organizer and Champions Chevrolet Cadillac Owner.

The grants will help businesses in the arts and entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade and manufacturing sectors that employ 50 people or less.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to the qualifying businesses which fill out the grant application. The grant money will be strictly funded by community donations.

“Give from your heart to help these small businesses,” said Dietrich. “The more money we get, the more people we can help.”

The money will go into a trust which has been created and the trust will be managed by an allocation committee made up of educators, bankers, CPAs, health care professionals and regional economic development officials. They will also review grant applications and judge them based on the greatest need.

“We would hope to be able to give a significant enough allocation that someone could help them with their rent, with payroll for a period of time, maybe could supplement some other things that they’ve received,” said Bob Cantler, Johnson City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Dietrich said Region AHEAD has already started fundraising and there is currently “several thousand dollars” in the fund.

The question is: will they have enough people donate?

“Yes that’s been a concern,” said Dietrich, “but I know there are people sitting at home that feel the same way that I do, the reason we started this it kept me up at night worrying about these small businesses, how it was affecting them and their families.”

Donations given will not be tax deductible.

If you would like to be a part of the project to help support small businesses in the area, or if you are a small business wishing to apply for a grant, you can find out how to do both at the Region AHEAD website.