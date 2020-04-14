Local lawmakers and business owner react to ‘Stay at Home’ order extension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Governor Lee’s decision to extend the Stay at Home order was almost down to the wire with an original expiration date for Tuesday, April 14th.

James McAmis is one of the owners of ‘Boomtown & CO.,’ a local t-shirt shop with locations in Johnson City and Kingsport.

“Things had slowed down dramatically and we kind of took that as the public was speaking saying ‘hey, we don’t want to come out so we went ahead and closed our doors a week before the mandate,” said McAmis.

He says he had a feeling the order would be extended and it’s something he isn’t happy about but thinks it’s the right move.

“You have to be safe obviously but you have to think about these companies that need to get open to survive,” McAmis said.

Right now, he is still conducting business online and is waiting for approval on some of the small business loans through the CARES Act. In the meantime, he thinks people are ready to get back out.

“People are being very responsible and I think you could open up these more rural areas and be totally safe,” McAmis said.

Senator Jon Lundberg agrees and that Lee’s decision was the right one based on the evidence and data that changes daily.

“Normal is going to be different for quite a while but we want to reopen that economy quickly, but we’ve got to do it really prudently and carefully,” said Lundberg.

Lundberg also says the state was prepared for this crisis.

“With our rainy day fund, we’ve got more than a billion dollars in there, we don’t have road debt so we’ve really positioned the state really well for something like this,” Lundberg said.

On the other hand, Representative Jeremy Faison said he is leery of the models and their projections.

“Nobody has got the model right yet, from the first model that we saw back in February until now. Still I have not seen one model remotely get it correct… you can make them say anything that you want them to say by the data that’s put in them,” he said.

Both Faison and Lundberg applauded Gov. Lee for the amount of testing the state has been able to do, especially in comparison to other states.

But Faison said he is worried about the state and national economy not starting back up any time soon.

“They’ve seen things that I haven’t seen, Governor Lee and President Trump. I support them both. I’m disappointed that we can’t start opening up,” said Faison.

Faison said he is happy Lee is putting a task force together to phase companies and services back into business in the coming weeks.

“They’re going to analyze best practices that businesses, essential businesses that have been staying open are doing, what they have been doing that’s working,” Faison said.

He is worried that too many people are waiting on a vaccine to become available before opening the economy.

“We have to learn to deal and live with the virus…and this won’t be the last one. China’s not done, they did this. China knows exactly what was going on,” Faison said.

Gov. Lee says his task force will be made up from various business sectors and will be providing rules and guidance for businesses to open during life with Covid-19. He hopes to have the economy start opening back up around May 1.

