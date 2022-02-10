NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local Tennessee lawmaker has proposed a House bill to prevent retail businesses from going cash-less, prohibiting them from requiring customers to pay with plastic.

Rep. Bud Hulsey (Kingsport-R) said for Americans that don’t have bank accounts, using cash is the only way they can pay, and maintaining the payment method option is crucial.

“Cash to me, currency, is the biggest provider of liberty to individuals,” Rep. Hulsey said. “You don’t have to worry about somebody hacking your account, stealing your money.”

Dick Nelson, owner of Dos Gatos Coffee Bar and Nelson Fine Art and Frames, said he’s not planning to go cashless anytime soon.

“If you only accept cards then you have a fee that the credit card company charges which can be anywhere from 1.5 to 5 percent depending on the cards,” Nelson said. “So not accepting cash means that you limit your profitability as a business.”

Nelson said the majority of his income does come from card users.

“In the gallery and frame shop, it’s probably 95% credit card anyway, or sometimes check,” Nelson said. “In Dos Gatos, the coffee shop, it’s probably 2/3 to 3/4 credit cards and then the other part cash.”

We couldn’t find any businesses locally that didn’t accept cash. But businesses considering the policy in metropolitan areas say not accepting those dollar bills decreases the likelihood of robbery.

“I understand the concern, I guess, but of course, we’ve been dealing with that for hundreds of years,” Rep. Hulsey said.

Hulsey said the bill will go to its first committee next week.