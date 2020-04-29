Local law enforcement agency shares how their first responders stay safe and healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a tweet Monday from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch, the agency encouraged law enforcement officers to use personal protective equipment while out in the field not only to practice good personal health safety, but also to set a good example to the public.

On TN law enforcement call we discussed the importance of law enforcement wearing masks in public to provide the example for the community as we open up the economy. ⁦@TheIACP⁩ ⁦@TNChiefs⁩ ⁦@TNDAGC⁩ ⁦@TNDeptofSafety⁩ ⁦@TNSheriffs⁩ #LeadingbyExample pic.twitter.com/GDzSmRJPHZ — David Rausch (@Rausch4IACP2020) April 28, 2020

According to Rausch, TBI officials urge departments across the state to practice the same measures as Tennessee begins to launch a phased reopening of restaurants and businesses.

PREVIOUSLY: Reopening Tennessee: Gov. Lee asking restaurants to ‘keep bar areas closed’ and ‘no live music’

SEE ALSO: LIST: Which Northeast Tennessee restaurants are reopening for dine-in service?

SEE ALSO: LIST: Which Northeast Tennessee businesses, retailers are reopening first?

News Channel 11 spoke to the Erwin Police Department Chief Regan Tilson to see how the department has changed its practices and way of life amid the pandemic.

According to Tilson, the department had already used gloves and occasionally masks prior to the pandemic, but now, wearing masks in mandatory for the Erwin police force while out in the field or on a call.

“Protecting the public from something that we might have been annoyingly exposed to is also a factor in what we’ve been doing,” Tilson said. “You know, it’s a small department and a small city, and we don’t want to spread things among ourselves either.”

Despite shortages in personal protective equipment work forces and departments have experienced throughout the country, Tilson said that there have been a handful of good Samaritans who have donated supplies to keep the Erwin Police Department stocked with essential items such as gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer.

SEE ALSO: Hospitals fear any surge of virus cases, supply shortages

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.