Local IHOP locations to offer 50-cent short stacks, free mugs Thursday

BRISTOL, VA. (WJHL) – Three local IHOP locations will be participating in a special offer from the franchise that will span four states on Thursday.

According to a release, IHOP will be offering short stacks of three original buttermilk pancakes for 50 cents all day on Thursday.

The first 50 guests to visit the locations and make a purchase will also be given a gift travel mug from IHOP. The travel mug is good for free refills for six months for tea, coffee and soft drinks with any purchase.

IHOP franchises in both Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee will be participating.

Local franchises participating include: