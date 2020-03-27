Local groups step up with child care for health care workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – While health care providers are manning the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many schools are shut down, these providers are in desperate need of child care.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton found out many local groups are stepping up to help connect those health care providers with adequate child care.

Blake spoke with the director the Church Mobilization Network and one of the lead coordinators for the East TN COVIDSitters.

You can catch his story tonight at 5 o’clock on News Channel 11.

To get involved with the Church Mobilization Network, you can contact Eric Myers at (423) 283-7557.

If you are a health care worker who needs help from the COVIDSitters, you can fill out a request form. If you are a health care professional student who wants to volunteer, they ask that you complete a volunteer sign up.