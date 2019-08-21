Local family hoping for 95 cards on WWII vet’s 95th birthday

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – The family of a Southwest Virginia World War II veteran is asking the public to help them wish him a happy birthday.

Kenneth Sowder of Appalachia will turn 95 on September 4th.

According to his family, Mr. Sowder served in the Army under General George S. Patton on the European Front during the war.

Sowder earned two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart during his service.

The goal is for at least 95 birthday cards be sent to Sowder.

If you’d like to participate, you can mail them to the address below:

Mr. Kenneth Sowder

403 Spruce Street

Appalachia, VA 24216