Local EMS workers trying to stay safe on frontlines of Covid-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As cases of Covid-19 begin to approach the Tri-Cities, local emergency management services are preparing their workers who are on the front lines.

Washington County/ Johnson City EMS Chief Dan Wheeley says he has been working with local and state health officials daily to prepare his staff for handling Covid-19.

“Local health departments are doing a good job in getting information to us,” said Wheeley. “Obviously it changes every day. The CDC changes guidelines every day.”

Emergency medical service workers are on the front lines of the Coronavirus outbreak.

“People are going to be very nervous if they start having respiratory problems and things like that,” said Wheeley. “Rather than just following up with their primary care or a first assist- they’re going to call 911.”

It all starts with background questions on the patient’s recent travel and medical history.

“If there is any suspicion that these patients may have traveled to an area where they have been exposed or even just had recent travel in an airport or anything- then we want to just do simple things like put a mask on the patient,” says Wheeley.

Wheeley says he is concerned Covid-19 could impact his workers.

“Let’s do our part to not get ourselves sick so that we can take care of each other. If 15 or 20 of our staff are off sick- there’s going to be a lot of people working a lot of mandatory overtime,” he said. “We can’t quit responding to 911 calls because people are sick.”

Despite the concern, EMS and 911 workers are being trained on how to handle the potential spread.

“We’re educating staff on what to look for, screening questions to ask patients that may be exhibiting flu-like symptoms,” Wheeley says. “We’re working with 911 to screen patients also when they call.”

Chief Wheeley says EMS has extra cleaning supplies and items like masks and gloves on order in preparation. But with shortages taking place- he might have to reach out to state and federal authorities for access to their stockpiles.