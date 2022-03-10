Editor’s note: This is the second of four stories logging the events that transpired in March of 2020 as COVID-19 reached the Tri-Cities Region. The “COVID-19: Two Years Later” series focuses on patients, public health, school and business closures and how it all impacted the lives of very person in the region in those early days and over the last 24 months.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — James Allen remembers worrying about much more than his own health when he realized he might end up being COVID-19 “patient zero” in Washington County, Tenn.

“It was, ‘who did I give it to who might come in contact with their grandmother or their grandfather or someone who’s immunocompromised,'” the Blackthorn Club executive chef remembers thinking after first feeling ill the night of Monday, March 16. “Who did I inadvertently give it to — that’s what kept me up at night.”

Allen had enjoyed a long-awaited trip to New York City the week before with some college friends from his native Birmingham, Ala. They’d caught an Allman Brothers show — and when they returned to Birmingham and got COVID tested his buddies learned that’s all they had caught.

Allen wasn’t so lucky, but he wouldn’t know it until after working in the Blackthorn’s kitchen for two days after learning his friends were negative. Birmingham had already seen some cases and its public health system had begun testing people but the Tri-Cities was behind on that count.

“I got back, I waited until their test results came back and that’s when I approached (Blackthorn management) and said, ‘hey, do you want me to come back?’ The word was ‘come on back’ and so I did and sure enough that Monday is when I started feeling sick.”

It turned out Allen had caught more than just a concert in New York. But by then he’d spent a couple days on a job that’s far from isolated.

“Once the food goes out I try to touch tables just to see how everything was and just talk to the members,” he said.

So that’s what Allen did, at least semi-secure in the knowledge that his friends from the trip were COVID-free. But by the night of the 16th, a Monday, he began experiencing symptoms. By Tuesday, he said, “I felt like I’d been hit by a truck.”

While that didn’t last more than about a day, Allen said the worry set in immediately. It took him six hours to set up a COVID test because the health department hadn’t ramped up that service.

Then he waited and worried, trying to remember who he’d come into close contact with.

“At the end of a long day, sometimes you can’t recall everything you did,” Allen said.

So when the not terribly surprising news came that he had tested positive – Northeast Tennessee notched its second, third and fourth positive cases that day – Allen decided to take a proactive approach.

“I wanted to send a letter out and say, ‘hey, maybe I dropped off at your table and talked to you for a little bit.’ I didn’t remember the exact people, so that’s why I wanted to make a blanket statement.”

This rudimentary contact tracing took the form of a letter to Blackthorn members, which quickly leaked to the media, and suddenly Allen was known by a lot more people than his fairly large circle of friends and acquaintances.

It wasn’t for the type of reason he’d prefer, and he still says he’d like to know who shared the letter.

Regardless, his main concern at the time was still other people. He’s relatively young with a young, healthy family, but plenty of people he may have come in contact with weren’t in the same situation.

“I was so nervous about that. because early on the word was if you got COVID you die. It was like 50/50, you know?

“That was my biggest fear was that I’m going to give it to somebody who’s going to pass it along, and then they die. Like, that would be the worst thing in the world.”

The worst didn’t happen, and as Allen sat at home with lots of time on his hands during quarantine he read up on what was known about COVID-19 and also studied past pandemics — particularly the 1918 Spanish flu.

He was also feeling the love.

“I got my inbox filled up with support from members, neighbors, friends. You know, I had members dropping off food and wine, neighbors dropping off things. The support was fantastic. It was really amazing to see.”

By the time Allen headed back to work the kitchen had transitioned to carryout, masks and hand sanitizer were everywhere and at that point, no one had reported a COVID infection that could be tied to Allen other than his wife. Even his two elementary school-aged children didn’t get it.

“To my knowledge, nobody that I came in contact with besides my family tested positive, which I think is fantastic.”

Of course that was not to last. A month after Allen’s positive test came back, the region had 164 cases. The thousandth case came in July, but so did the two thousandth, and the three thousandth.

Then it was off to the races, through waves and variants, to the current total in the seven-county region: 149,019 cases, along with 2,275 deaths.

“Omicron shocked me about how quick and how violent it was,” Allen said of the latest variant, which has led to more than 50,000 cases in less than three months.

“If Blackthorn is a bull’s eye, we had darts hit all around us, except Omicron got really, really close to that bull’s eye. No one on Blackthorn staff passed away. One almost did and then we’ve had a lot of family members of Blackthorn staff pass away. And so, you know, it’s disheartening. But hopefully, it’s on the back end and there won’t be another variant that pops up and then we just kind of live with it like the flu, where you just get your flu shot every year.”

Allen said he’s used his unique position as an accidental “early adopter” as a friendly bully pulpit to advocate for science-based mitigation and prevention.

“I still have the sheet of paper that’s got my positive test results,” he said. “I need to get it framed, you know? I guess I’m not happy to happen to me, but I’m glad that I was able to get in front of it and kind of tell people hey, be cautious, be on the lookout, check your fever, check your symptoms.

“Because no one should have to die from this and we all know someone that did, right? I mean, every single person can name someone. And if you can’t, you’re pretty lucky. And so, I’m glad I was able to … just kind of make more people aware.”