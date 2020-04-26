Local couple holds the dream drive-in wedding

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many graduation ceremonies, social gatherings, and weddings, but one Tri-Cities couple adapted to the times by hosting a drive-in wedding.

The chapel seats are not filled but the parking lot is. This couple is having their dream wedding despite Coronavirus. I can’t wait to share their amazing story tonight at 11. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/luTcUmuB8g — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) April 25, 2020

Jordan and Jurnee Stout had their wedding planned for months, but when the pandemic hit Tennessee, they had to make other arrangements while keeping the date special.

The couple had wedding guests make the switch from pew to parking lot as they watched a live stream of the marriage vows at Boones Creek Christian Church.

“We’ve been dating for over four years and eight months, so almost five years together now and this date was just so important to us,” Jurnee said. “It’s a date that we were looking forward to.”

Nothing was going to stop this couple from having the perfect wedding date.

“In the movie Miss Congeniality, she’s asking an onstage question,” Jurnee said. “She’s asked, ‘What’s your idea of the perfect date?’ She goes, ‘That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25 because it’s not too hot and it’s not too cold and all you need is a light jacket,’” explains Jurnee.

For April 25, 2020 they also needed an umbrella, but rain nor coronavirus was going to stop this couple from having their perfect wedding.

“We had a pretty decent size wedding before COVID-19 hit and so a lot of that has changed, but we kept our date because we felt like if we were to change and try to change our date and everything like that, we were putting the party aspect above our marriage and that’s not the case,” said Jordan.

Though the church pews might have looked empty on Saturday, Boones Creek Christian Church’s parking lot was not.

“I know it might be hard to walk in and the building is not full, but I want you to know that the parking lot’s got a lot of people in it,” said the pastor before the couple said, “I do.”

Guests were in their cars right outside the chapel doors watching the wedding being live streamed on Facebook.