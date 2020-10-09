Local Climate Reality Leaders to participate in global climate crisis presentation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three local Climate Reality Leaders will join former U.S. Vice President Al Gore this weekend for a 24-hour virtual climate presentation.

“24 Hours of Reality: Countdown to the future” is a global, digital conversation surrounding the climate crisis. The project will fill this weekend with digital presentations from climate activists around the world, including a presentation from the Tri-Cities.

Dr. Audrey Depelteau, director of the East Tennessee State University Innovation lab, and ETSU student Irene Poulton will be joined by local activist Emma Massick for a virtual presentation Saturday at 2 p.m. The presentation aims to inspire local action by focusing on the impacts and solutions of the climate crisis.

Poulton is a first-year ETSU student studying world history. She said her interest in climate change is shaped by her experiences with childhood poverty. Massick is a recent graduate of Arizona State University, where she received a master’s degree in sustainability leadership.

Those wishing to view the presentation may join via Zoom. The Zoom ID is 822 6217 0541 and the passcode is 282482.

Those attending this weekend’s presentations will have the option to have a tree planted on their behalf thanks to a partnership between The Climate Reality Project6 and One Tree Planted.