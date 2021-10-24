Local church gives back to the community in a sweet way

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn (WJHL) – Calvary Baptist Church hosted their annual Trunk or Treat, and there were many visitors that came to enjoy the festivities.

There were over a dozen vehicles that participated in handing out candy and prizes. The event provided food, drinks, and field games for guests to play.

“This event is so important to the community and to our church because it is one of our large outreach events that we use to attract the community members and to get to know Calvary Baptist Church and what we have to offer for children and for youth and for all of our families,” said Lorie Hamilton, Children’s Ministry Coordinator.

Calvary Baptist Church also plans to host their annual Christmas party and additional future events. To find out more please visit http://calvaryonline.net/