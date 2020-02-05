Local basketball teams waiving ticket prices for people bringing items to support Isaiah 117 House

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local high schools are banding together to give back to one community agency.

Officials are waiving the ticket prices for the Elizabethton High School and Sullivan East basketball game in Bluff City Friday night for people that bring in diapers or wipes for Isaiah 117 House.

The agency made the announcement earlier today on social media.

“This is especially special to Isaiah 117 House founder, Ronda Paulson, as she lives in Elizabethton, and is a Sullivan East Alumni! We are so thankful for all the community support! Go Cyclones! Go Patriots!” — Isaiah 117 House Facebook page