Local authorities seek man who fled from ambulance after high-speed chase

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are currently looking for a suspect in Washington County, Virginia after a pursuit on Porterfield Hwy Thursday.

According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Allen Wood, 26, of Abingdon, fled from an ambulance on foot after he was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment following the chase.

The release says members of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division were working on a narcotics investigation when Wood fled the scene.

A short pursuit led to vehicles traveling faster than 100 mph and Wood’s eventual crash near the intersection of Route 19 and Route 802.

Wood fled from the crash on foot but was arrested shortly after.

He was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and an outstanding capias.

The release says Wood was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital becuase of injuries he suffered in the crash.

He was then being transferred to Bristol Regional Medical Center fo additional treatment.

The release says Wood fled after the ambulance arrived at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Wood was charged with an additional charge of felony elude following the pursuit.

Anyone with information regarding Wood and his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.