Local authorities disposing of prescription meds for National Drug Take-back Day

(WJHL) – For the 11th annual National Drug Take-Back Day, local authorities are doing their part to make sure prescription medications don’t make their way into the wrong hands.

Originally started by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the day serves to remind Americans that expired and unused medications can still put you or others at risk.

Alongside personal medications, the day has been expanded to take in vaping devices and cartridges.

Within the Tri-Cities, there are several spots that you can drop off bottles that you no longer need: