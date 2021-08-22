Local American Red Cross assisting in Middle Tennessee following deadly floods

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) – The American Red Cross has assisted those in need for decades.

On Sunday, the Northeast Tennessee branch was deployed to Middle Tennessee to assist, due to severe flooding over the weekend.

Volunteers left their Kingsport headquarters prepared to conduct disaster assessments of the area.

“They go out and survey the damage. That’s a really good indication where our feeding trucks need to go”, said Dawn Day, Disaster Program Manager. “Maybe we need to open additional shelters than the ones that are currently open. Also gives us an idea about power outages and things like that. They are the ones who kind of get the lay of the land.”

The non-profit stated they do encourage future volunteers and donations for their cause.

Find out how you can help, by visiting https://www.redcross.org/local/tennessee/about-us.html