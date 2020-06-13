LIVE UPDATES: Virginia’s 5000 Man March draws thousands to Richmond

Mayor Levar Stoney joined protesters at the 5000 Man March in Richmond on Saturday, June 13, 20202. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, thousands have flooded the streets of Richmond for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March,’ a demonstration for Black Lives Matter.

The event is scheduled to go from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will march from the Robert E. Lee Monument and head north and turn onto West Broad Street.

The group said they are marching ‘For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.’

“Because Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean your life doesn’t matter, it just means ours are in danger,” the march’s Facebook page said.

Charles Willis, one of the organizers, told 8News that some of George Floyd’s family members who are based in Richmond will be speaking at the march.

2:19 p.m. — The group has returned to the Lee monument for a worship service. There will be more speakers this afternoon, including a member of George Floyd’s family.

WARNING: This video may contain profanity.

2:04 p.m. — The march started heading back to the Robert E. Lee Monument with Mayor Levar Stoney in tow.

1:32 p.m. — Protesters have begun to march down Broad Street. Organizers said anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people showed up to the protest.

1 p.m. — Thousands of protesters have gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond. There are also food trucks, tents and bands set up around the area.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

Tents set up for Virginia’s 5000 man march on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

