Little libraries now available in Rogersville, Church Hill

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- There are now two new community lending libraries in Hawkins County thanks to a partnership between the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State and The Hancock and Hawkins County Health Departments.

You can find the little libraries outside each of the health departments in Rogersville and Church Hill.

The little libraries are stocked by staff at the health department and community partners. These books are available to people of all ages in the community and are free.

If you want to donate new, or gently used children’s books you can contact the health departments at: Church Hill Health Department at 423.357.5341 or the Rogersville Health Department at 423.272.7641.