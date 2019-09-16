ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police radio traffic reveals the moments after a man started shooting at two Elizabethton Police officers on Monday morning.

The audio begins with officers calling out “shots fired!” As it continues, you can hear dispatch asking officers to respond to the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton.

At one point, you can also hear officers say they are administering CPR.

The subject, Jeffrey Gibble, 33, of Johnson City, would be taken to a local hospital. He would later be pronounced dead.

