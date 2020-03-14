LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress is taking action to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

Here’s a list of states that have announced closures:

Alabama

State Superintendent Eric Mackey announced schools will close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. All public schools will be on a 2.5 week break.

Florida

Public schools statewide will be closed until March 30 due to the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has closed all Illinois schools in the latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students will be out of schools beginning on Tuesday, March 17 and are scheduled to return on March 30th.

Kentucky

Public school districts across Kentucky have been closed for at least two weeks amid coronavirus pandemic

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards has closed all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16 resuming Monday, April 13, as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Maryland

Maryland public schools will be closed from March 16-27 in coronavirus response. Gov. Hogan announce a number of actions to take immediately.

Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said as of Monday all of the state’s public and private schools will closed for three weeks through April 5 to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

New Mexico

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced that all public schools will be closed for three weeks due to concerns of coronavirus spread.

Ohio

Ohio’s governor said all schools will be on an extended spring break beginning at the end of the school day Monday and lasting until April 3. It applies to all K-12 public, private and charter schools.

Oregon

Governor Kate Brown announced a statewide school closure for students in Oregon from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.

Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days starting Monday, March 16.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Friday that all public schools in Rhode Island will be closed next week, moving up their April vacations.

South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem has asked schools to close statewide starting next week. They will be closed for one week.

Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all K-12 schools in the commonwealth to be closed for a minimum of two weeks due to the coronavirus.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is mandating the closure of all Washington schools from March 17, through at least April 24.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closed schools Friday for the time being. He says it is important to make sure the needs of students are taken care of, and closing the schools will also help prevent the spread of the virus.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19.

This list will continue to be updated as additional announcements are made.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)