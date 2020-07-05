LinkedIn career expert shares tips on getting hired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First impressions often happen online these days, so Blair Heitmann, a LinkedIn Career Expert says you want to make sure it’s a good one ​

“Make sure you have a strong profile that’s clear, that isn’t a group shot, that’s really you. Make sure you have your location updated so recruiters can find you,” said Heitmann.

​

Also, focus on your email address and make it easy for recruiters to recognize you. ​It should be the first and last name that you use every day at gmail.com. ​Experts say an AOL, Hotmail, or Comcast address can inadvertently give away your age.

Resumes should be 1-2 pages max. And, in the experience section, don’t just outline prior responsibilities. Heitmann says to be specific. ​”How have your contributions helped the business move the needle?”

​

Set up job alerts so you know instantly when the types of positions you’re interested in open up.​

“You’re four times more likely to get the job if you apply early,” Heitmann said.

​

If you do land an interview, be ready with technology. Most initial meetings are online.​ “Make sure it’s not that first time you’re having the conversation. Get used to talking about your career over a video call.​ On LinkedIn,” Heitmann explains, “we have an interview prep tool that enables you to record yourself and answer some of the most commonly asked interview questions and get instant feedback.”

​

Most importantly, she says, let people know you’re looking for a job. ​Now is not the time to be embarrassed or ashamed about unemployment.

“Tap the network around you to really help you find your way. It’s an incredibly important part of the process that you can’t underestimate. It’s the number one professional asset over the course of your career.”