Limestone VFD: Patient air-lifted after accident on Old Stage Road in Greene Co.

UPDATE – Lieutenant Rick Garrison with THP told News Channel 11 that “it’s a very serious situation.”

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that one patient has been air-lifted by Wings Air Rescue after a bicycle accident on Old Stage Road.

Officials with the Limestone VFD said that officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on scene.

Details were limited at the time, according to officials with Limestone VFD. News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for further details.

