Life after COVID-19: Ballad Health’s Jamie Swift addresses recovery and reinfection

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va (WJHL)- Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 may be increasing across the region, but thousands are also recovering from the virus. If your COVID-19 test result comes back positive, you may wonder what to do next – especially if you’re recovering at home.

Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health, says you need to isolate for 10 days after the onset of symptoms and notify your close contacts. You should seek medical help if you’re having difficulty breathing.

Swift says there’s no special diet you need to follow, but make sure to get plenty of liquids.

“When I talk to patients, it’s really about staying home, staying hydrated,” she said. “When you don’t feel good, especially if you lose your taste and smell, it’s sometimes a little more difficult to eat and drink. And what you don’t want to happen is have dehydration on top of not feeling well.”

But what about when those 10 days of isolation are up? Swift addressed what not to do.

“If you’re symptom-free, you come out of isolation. What we don’t want people to do, is you don’t need to be retested. We know that for the most part, you’re probably still going to test positive on that PCR. It does not mean you’re infectious,” she said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, there was thought that you needed to have one negative or two negatives. And so what we know with this PCR test, it’s extremely sensitive. And it may pick up those viral particles. But we know those viral particles aren’t infectious.”

Swift said those with confirmed cases shouldn’t need to retest for COVID-19 for three months. Recent CDC guidance says you’re most infectious two days before the onset of symptoms to five days after.

“Most people, the majority of people can go with the 10 days. At the end of 10 days, then you can come out of isolation,” she said.

After that, Swift confirmed there is a period of time where you likely don’t have to worry about being infected with COVID-19 again. While this can offer reassurance, Swift said the reinfection period is still a ‘gray area’ in scientific research.

“Right now, everything seems to indicate that you most likely will not get re-infected with COVID for up to three months. It may be longer. We just don’t know yet,” Swift said.

With many recovering from COVID-19 just in time for the holidays, Swift said those people are still asked to wear masks and use caution when it comes to gatherings.

“I don’t think those will be the guidelines forever,” she said. “It’s kind of like with vaccination, there’s a lot of things we need to understand before we do a blanket change of guidelines.”