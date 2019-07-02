‘Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals’ returns for 41st season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee’s officials outdoor drama returns later this month for it’s 41st season.

“Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” tells the stories of pioneers in the late 18th century on the colonial frontier and includes an all-volunteer cast of nearly 100 local actors.

Liberty will debut on July 11th.

General admission tickets range from Free for Children 5 and under; to $6.00 for Students 6 to 17 years; $11.00 for Seniors 55 and up; and $14.00 for Adults.

Online Ticket Sales- www.TheLibertyDrama.com or you can purchase tickets at the door until all seats are sold.

Opening Night on Thursday, July 11th features First Responders’ Night! Admission this night is Free for a First Responder and 1 guest. Reduced admission for Opening Night is also offered to Adults and Seniors at $9.00 each.

Veterans Night is on Thursday, July 18th, when Veterans are formally thanked for their service during the show, and also with free admission for them and a guest.