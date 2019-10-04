Levine: TennCare changes should focus on outcomes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Access to care and health outcomes should be the top priority if Tennessee requests a federal waiver allowing the TennCare program to move to a “block grant” funding approach, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said Thursday. Getting there, he added, will require a level of flexibility that allows for a paradigm shift from what he said is a traditional focus on process.

“Too much of the system today is built upon process and how people are paid,” Levine said. “What it ought to be built on is ‘what is the starting point?'”



That starting point, Levine said, should be “making sure that (TennCare patients) have access to the care they need and are we measuring the outcomes, and the system ought to be tailored to that.” TennCare, Tennessee’s version of Medicaid, covers about 1.4 million Tennesseans at a cost of about $12 million annually.



Area lawmaker Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) brought forward legislation last spring directing Gov. Bill Lee’s office to seek a waiver for TennCare. The state released a draft (see below) Sept. 17 and a public comment period ends Oct. 18.

The plan would result in Tennessee getting a lump sum based on projected Medicaid costs, with annual adjustments for inflation. The concept has drawn fire from some who fear the state could end up with less funding per enrollee if, for instance, enrollment increases during an economic slump. The Trump administration has encouraged states to seek various Medicaid waivers including block grants, primarily to curb rising costs.



The draft’s executive summary calls the proposal “a natural progression of the state’s history of nationally recognized innovation and financial management.”



The proposed reform would allow Tennessee to share any savings with the federal government in years that it underspends the block grant, then reinvest those in TennCare without first spending additional state dollars. The draft says Tennessee will “seek the authority to invest in the health of its enrollees, not just their healthcare.”



Levine said Ballad can help with such a transformation. “There’s a lot of things that we’ve talked about with the state that we think Ballad can help deliver a really good outcome (on),” Levine said. “I’m very hopeful that if they get the flexibility to do that that we’ll be a very effective partner for them.”



Levine said Lee and members of his administration “have done a lot of work to try and listen to providers about what our concerns and hopes are for the system.”



“I believe he’s putting mechanisms in place for people like us to have input and I think there will be more to talk about next week about that.”

Block grants, Medicaid expansion not “silver bullets”



Asked if he’d prefer an expansion of Medicaid in Tennessee, which would provide coverage for low-income, childless adults, Levine said he couldn’t think of a health system CEO “that’s against people having coverage.”



Just like a successful TennCare block grant program, though, he said Medicaid expansion wouldn’t erase the financial challenges health systems face. Levine said Virginia’s expansion of Medicaid was a net positive for Ballad, but it unleashed a lot of pent up demand from people whose health had deteriorated without coverage.



“We have people now that are showing up at the hospitals that have acute and chronic illness, and Medicaid’s paying us, but Medicaid pays us below our cost.”



Levine said Lee is “the first politician that I’ve heard actually say ‘there’s no silver bullet for this.’ He’s not chasing the next shiny object, he’s trying to find systemic improvements that over time will reduce the cost of health care and improve the health of communities. Some of the things that I think you’re going to see Ballad Health roll out over the next few months are very aligned with the governor’s vision on that.”



Even with the difficult adjustments treating newly insured adults in Virginia, Levine suggested Medicaid expansion – unlikely as it appears in Tennessee – would be a good thing for Ballad.



“I believe people need coverage, particularly low-income adults,” he said. “I think it’s a population that we have to figure out how do deal with, because it’s being paid for by somebody. When you see small employers struggling with the cost of health care, a lot of why they struggle with the cost of health care is because the cost is being shifted to them for people that can’t afford to pay.”



















