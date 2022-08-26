ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Letcher County Central High School Cougars came to Unicoi County’s Gentry Stadium for a Friday night football match-up against David Crockett, but this has been no ordinary season for the team.

Just a month ago, devastating floods ripped through Letcher County and much of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.

Letcher County Head Coach Junior Matthews said nine players and two coaches lost their homes in the floods.

“You have to see it to believe, in terms of the devastation,” Matthews said. “We’ve had flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We do every Spring. It’s not uncommon, but this flood was different.”

The game was moved to Unicoi County due to a lighting issue at David Crockett.

Unicoi County Athletic Director Chris Bogart said they were more than happy to host the game while his team was on road.

“We hope that the football game is just an opportunity for a release,” Bogart said. “Something to take their minds off of something they’ve been struggling with.”

But the Cougars share a special bond with the David Crockett Pioneers.

Earlier in August, the Crockett team loaded a truck full of supplies and about $6,000 in donated gift cards, and brought them to Letcher County Central High School, which at that time served as a distribution center for flood victims.

“Our group in Washington County, Jonesborough area, Crockett community coming together, people from Johnson City everywhere just came together and gave food and gift cards,” said Crockett Athletic Director Josh Kite. “Most people are complaining about our lighting issues, but you look at their situation. There’s no comparison.”

Matthews said some of the supplies and gift cards went to players and their families who were displaced.

“That was huge. Couldn’t thank them enough. That was so thoughtful,” Matthews said.

Katie Fox, vice president of the Crockett booster club and mother of a player on the Pioneers, said she couldn’t be more proud of the team.

“That right there makes me very proud to be able to know that my son was involved in doing that for another community that needed our help,” Fox said.

Matthews said his players still aren’t in school.

The high school is currently being used as a FEMA command center, and several elementary and middle schools sustained damage, he said.

The flood happened just days before the Cougars’ training camp. Matthews said that was put on hold to help the community.

“We took ten days off after the flood because we needed to be in the community,” Matthews said. “We’ve shoveled mud out of people’s basements and moved furniture and all kinds of different things.”

Letcher County started off the season with a win at home last week. Matthews said it was a moment that allowed the community to forget about the flood for a short time.

Misty Griffith, mother of a senior on the Letcher County squad, said the team has been on the ground helping out since day one of the flood.

“A lot of the kids have worked really, really hard, and probably have shown more heart than most adults do,” Griffith said.

You can check the final score of the Letcher-Crockett game, and the rest of the region’s high school football action HERE.