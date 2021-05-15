Less than 40% of Virginia gas stations still without gas, service improving throughout the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is still feeling the effects of last weekend’s cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. As of mid-day Saturday, Gasbuddy is reporting 37% of Virginia gas stations are out of fuel.

This is down from 42% reported early Saturday morning. 8News checked with some local stations that have been without gas for most of the week. Even as things start to normalize with the Colonial Pipeline, it could still be another week or two before supply will be fully restored.

For crowd sourced updates, Gasbuddy has a tracker online. Many places were marked as having limited fuel options on Friday night. It is important that drivers do not use diesel fuel in a car not suited for it and vice versa. Drivers can safely use higher grades of gas to fuel their vehicles.

As for outages, there were a few scattered throughout the area.

Gasoline Outage tracker provided by Gasoline Outage tracker provided by GasBuddy.com

Supply was similar in Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties. Very few stations were marked as completely out of gas while many others had limited fuel.

The pipeline was partially restarted on Wednesday. According to a release from Colonial Pipeline, the supply chain could take “several days” to get back to normal.

Officials at the federal level anticipate gas supply improving this weekend. According to the Associated Press, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says service should be back to normal by the end of the day Sunday.

“Really, the gasoline is coming,” she said. “If you take more than what you need, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy in terms of the shortages. Let’s share a little bit with our neighbors and everybody should know that it’s going to be okay in the next few days.”

Gas prices are in the $2.85 per gallon to $3.02 per gallon range in most of Virginia with some spots trending slightly lower. In the Washington, D.C. area prices are averaging above $3.00 per gallon.