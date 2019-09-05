Lee County school system adds school safety security director

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia school system is stepping up school security to keep students and faculty safe.

A grant awarded to the Lee County school system helped hire school resource officers (SRO’s).

The money also resulted in a school safety security director.

We learned the new role comes as a response to an increased number of cases involving active shooters across the country.

“Each day, each week that goes by agencies across the U.S. get new solutions on how to solve a problem,” said Louis Mavredes, who was appointed to the role as school safety security director, “dealing particularly with active shooters and we take this information, implement it into our system.”

Mavredes is also a sergeant with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

The school safety security director will soon review school safety plans in Lee County to recommend improvements.