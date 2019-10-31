Lee County School Board member pays fine, resolves drinking in public case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County School Board member, who faced misdemeanor charges after an incident at a Jonesville market, resolved his court case today by paying a fine.

According to the Lee County General District Clerk of Court’s office, Rob Hines paid a $25 fine and $86 in court costs Thursday morning.

Hines serves on the Lee County School Board, serving District 2.

The office said Hines was charged with drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public place, a Class 4 misdemeanor under Virginia law.

Officials said the charge was a “pre-payable offense,” meaning by the paying the fine, he will not have to appear in court.

A special prosecutor was assigned to investigate what happened. That prosecutor, Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, announced on October 11 that Hines would face the misdemeanor charge.

