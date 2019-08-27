Lee County officials address viral video of alleged assault, bullying at Lee High

by: News Channel 11 Staff

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County officials are addressing viral videos, shared hundreds of times on Facebook before being taken down.

The video shows multiple teens outside a building at Lee High School. One of the teens is shown hitting another student.

Lee County Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin released a joint statement Tuesday regarding the incident.

In it, they say their offices “received dozens of inquiries” about alleged assaults, including the one on August 26.

“Immediately following that incident, the School Resource Officer handcuff the student and sought a petition for assault,” the release states.

Parsons and Cridlin continue that other incidents are currently being investigated.

“We take all such allegations very seriously. We appreciate all the inquiries from the public but would ask citizens to be mindful of the fact that these cases involve juveniles. Consider that the viral release of tangible evidence can often hinder the investigative process and/or potentially discourage victims from coming forward and cooperating with law enforcement.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin. We are expecting a statement from him this afternoon.

You can read the full statement from Sheriff Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney Cridlin below:

***SHERIFF AND COMMONWEALTH'S ATTORNEY RELEASE JOINT STATEMENT ON ALLEGED ASSAULT AND BULLYING INCIDENTS***

Posted by H. Fuller Cridlin, Commonwealth's Attorney for Lee County on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

