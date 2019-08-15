Lee County Fair announces it will have no rides; fair shortened to one day event

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – There will be no rides for the Lee County Fair in 2019.

According to the fair organization’s Facebook page, the fair will only be held one day: August 31, 2019.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPENNINGTON GAP — As the old saying goes, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.” Some… Posted by Lee County Fair on Thursday, August 15, 2019

According to the post, midway company JCJ Amusements called the Pennington Gap Lions Club, which organizes the fair. JCJ told the Lions the could not come to Lee County.

“They had missed a number of our calls, and not called back, so that started to make us a little uneasy — then, when we did get in touch, they dropped the bomb on us,” said Keith Harless, the club’s president.

According to the post, a number of other ride companies were called, but due to the last minute search and the fair being held Labor Day weekend, everyone else was booked.

“We are going to have a one-day fair – a huge, all-day event – on August 31,” Harless said.

The one-day fair will bring together all of which is expected in the week-long fair, except the rides.

The fair will be August 31 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Pennington Gap.

The exhibit barns, beauty pageant, horse events, ATV races and much more will still take place.

No admission will be charged for the fair.

“People will likely remember the ‘year of the one-day fair’ for years to come, so everyone needs to come out and make some great memories that day,” Harless said.