Lee Co.,Va. Sheriff: Toddler dies in tragic accident, hit by car in private driveway

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Lee County, Virginia Sheriff Gary Parsons confirmed with News Channel 11 a toddler is dead after they were hit by a car in their own driveway.

According to Sheriff Parsons, the incident happened just west of Pennington Gap, where the young child, estimated to be between 3-4 years of age, was accidentally hit by their grandparent.

We were told investigators were on scene within minutes.

Parsons said over the phone Friday they have no reason to believe it was anything other than a tragic accident.

No further information was immediately available.