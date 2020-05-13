Learning for a Lifetime: Local second-grade teacher retires after four decades on the job, receives biggest surprise from school family

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Doris Meade would’ve never expected her last year as a teacher to come to a halt due to a pandemic, but there’s one other thing that was unexpected: a parade that school faculty and previous students threw for her to show their love and appreciation.

The Bluff City Elementary school teacher spent 40 years as a second and third-grade teacher and watched as her students grew up and began careers of their own.

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country, schools closed their doors and halted all classroom experiences, ending Meade’s 40-year career and leaving her without the chance to say goodbye to her last classroom of students.

Faculty and friends didn’t want Meade’s career as a school teacher to end the way it did, so the bunch decided that called for the surprise of a lifetime.

“It was a total surprise,” Meade said. “I did not expect anything; I kept telling them I didn’t want any ‘rahoo;’ I didn’t want anything. I just wanted to quietly slip away, and, boy, did I get fooled!

“I’m very humbled that my school family thought this much of me, and the people who came to celebrate with me just really made it all worthwhile.”

Fellow second-grade teacher and the mastermind behind the parade, Bobbie Nave, has spent the last 15 years working alongside Meade, whom Nave sees as both a mentor and friend.

“Last Tuesday, she told me that she was retiring, and I knew we had to do something,” Nave said. “With all this social distancing going on and COVID-19, I wanted something.

“I wish I could’ve done more, but I figured this was one of the best things we could’ve done at this time, and it’s just not enough. She’s such an inspiration and such a mentor. She’s the person we could depend on, the person to go to when we have problems.”

The parade-planners saw the school’s meal pick-up as the perfect guise to sneak in a well-deserved parade.

Faculty, friends, and students from years’ past paraded by the pick-up area sporting decorative signs, words of thanks, and most importantly, smiles.

As for what’s to come for Meade — she looks forward to her retirement plans, but will always keep Bluff City Elementary close to her heart.

“I’m really excited about retiring and the things that I’m going to look forward to doing, but it’s just really bittersweet right at this moment because I got to say goodbye to this place and the people that I love and who have been here with me for years and years and have supported me,” Meade said. “We really have been like a family.”