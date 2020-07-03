LATEST UPDATES: Mount Rushmore closes to the public

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready for a monumental celebration.

People across America will be celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, but the celebrations start early in South Dakota with the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial and a Presidential visit to The Rushmore State.

KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com will have team coverage of Friday’s fireworks as well as President Donald Trump’s return to South Dakota. This story will provide a running update as events develop ahead of the fireworks, which are scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. CDT/9:30 p.m. MDT. A timeline of the history of fireworks at the memorial is also below.

10:00 a.m. MDT/ 11:00 a.m. CDT

The stage is set at Mount Rushmore for tonight’s festivities from the monument.

8:34 a.m MDT/ 9:34 a.m. CDT

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk has arrived at the national monument in preparation for tonight’s presidential visit and fireworks show.

6:00 a.m. MDT/7:00 a.m. CDT

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk previews Friday’s events from Rapid City.

12:01 a.m. MDT/1:01 a.m. CDT

Mount Rushmore National Memorial has closed to the public.

In addtion, South Dakota Highway 244 will close both eastbound and westbound of Mount Rushmore starting at Horsethief Lake to the west and the junction of Highway 16A to the east.