Langston Centre to reopen November 17 with ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A historic school in Johnson City is reopening to the community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been set for the newly renovated Langston Centre.

The event will take place on November 17, from 2-5 p.m. at 315 Elm Street.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen around 2:15 p.m. and tours of the renovated building start right after.

Work at the school started last year. The building was the former site of Langston High School, the city’s public African-American high school from the late 1890s to 1965.

The renovated center will include different activities for the community, including education workshops, job resources and even a music studio.