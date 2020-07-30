Landon Knack named most interesting player in 2020 Draft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just a couple of months after getting selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, former East Tennessee pitcher Landon Knack is already making an impression in the Big Leagues.

The Science Hill product was named the most interesting player in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by MLB.com writer Jim Callis.

Knack became the third-highest draft pick in program history and was the first Buccaneer to be selected in the second round of the draft. The former Buccaneer has no problem on the mound as he showed that in the 2020 shortened season by posting a 4-0 record, 51 strikeouts and just one walk.