Landmark opioid trial set to start Monday in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJHL) – A high profile trial over our nation’s opioid crisis gets underway Monday in Ohio.

The trial comes after drug companies failed to reach a settlement in the lawsuit over their role in the epidemic.

Court documents show the six defendants include three large pharmaceutical distributors Ameri-source-bergen, Cardinal Health, and Mckesson Corporation.

Also involved is a smaller distributor called Henry Schein Medical, generic drugmaker Teva, and pharmacy chain Walgreens.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says from 1999-2017, nearly 400,000 people had a fatal overdose involving an opioid.

Just last month, the Trump administration got involved by announcing nearly $2 billion in funding to combat the crisis.

The federal trial combines nearly 2,000 cases involving state, cities, counties, communities and tribal lands.

Tennessee is one of the state’s seeking financial compensation in the federal trial.