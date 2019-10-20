Landmark federal opioid trial to start Monday in Ohio

OHIO (WJHL) – A landmark trial is set to start Monday in Ohio after several drug companies failed to reached a settlement in the lawsuit over their role in the national opioid crisis.

According to court documents, the six defendants in the case include three large pharmaceutical distribution companies, namely AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson Corporation.

Smaller distributors called Henry Schein Medical, generic drug maker Teva, and pharmacy chain Walgreens are also involved.

The federal trial combines nearly 2000 cases involving states, cities, counties, communities and tribal lands.

Tennessee is one of the states seeking financial compensation for what they say is the role of those companies in promoting opioid use, thus kick-starting a drug crisis.